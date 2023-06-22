AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

