aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

LIFE opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,301.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Rating

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.