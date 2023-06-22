Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$0.72 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACB. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.58.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 612,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,850. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The company has a market cap of C$276.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

