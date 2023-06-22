Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVAC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 54,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 131,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Avalon Acquisition Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 16,333.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 999,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 993,900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 64.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 648,837 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 518,418 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 422.7% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 454,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 367,921 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 297,082 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.