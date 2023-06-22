Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $13.39. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 413,786 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $878.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
