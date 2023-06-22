Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $13.39. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 413,786 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 9.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $878.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.