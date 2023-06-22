Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $637.51 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00018009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $637.51 million and approximately $42.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013853 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,163.48 or 0.99948403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.61118324 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $44,526,121.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.