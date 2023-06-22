Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 1,956,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

