B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $344.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

