Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,220 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of SHOP opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Shopify from StockNews.com
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.