Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after buying an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SAP opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $139.25.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.