Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 637 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $370.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

