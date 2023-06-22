Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

