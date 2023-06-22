Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.