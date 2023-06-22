Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sempra by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 162,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 78,331 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $1,402,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $148.50 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

