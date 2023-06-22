Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.36 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

