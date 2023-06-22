Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

