Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,968 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 126.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Brookfield
In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of BN stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Brookfield from StockNews.com
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.