Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.05) target price on Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.89 ($3.08).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 1.9 %

BARC opened at GBX 151.46 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.62. The company has a market cap of £23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 458.97, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.