Beldex (BDX) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $287.41 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.35 or 0.06329461 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,901,770 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,301,770 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

