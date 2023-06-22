Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 62,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 134,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Better Choice Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 58.75% and a negative net margin of 82.67%. Analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

