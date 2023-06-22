Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 62,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 134,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 58.75% and a negative net margin of 82.67%. Analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
