Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. 36,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,013,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 42.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 293.9% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

