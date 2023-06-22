bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $99.00. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

