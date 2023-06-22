Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $584.26 billion and approximately $21.93 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30,102.29 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00452963 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00091669 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017302 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,409,206 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.