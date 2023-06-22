Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00088226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00039671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

