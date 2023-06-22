BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $450.88 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $450.88 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002546 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000049 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $15,585,947.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.