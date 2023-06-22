BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $450.88 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $450.88 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008899 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002006 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002546 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
