BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 276,359 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $15.12.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.