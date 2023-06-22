Boothe Investment Group Inc. Takes $29.17 Million Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 624,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,170,000. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up 15.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 42.78% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,643,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 210,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2,184.9% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 150,582 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 2,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,083. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

