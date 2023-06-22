Boothe Investment Group Inc. Takes $3.87 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 2.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 398,749 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.