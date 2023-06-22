Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

