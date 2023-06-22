Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $69.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.