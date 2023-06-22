Brazil Minerals (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Shares Down 3.7%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 142,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,743,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Brazil Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

Featured Stories

