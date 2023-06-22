Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

