Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.4 %

HSIC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

