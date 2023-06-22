Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

