Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.41. 649,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

