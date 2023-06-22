Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,410 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 17,340,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,852,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

