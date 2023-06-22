Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 142,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 233.3% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

