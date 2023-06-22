Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 656,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,548. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

