Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 1.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $72.11. 230,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

