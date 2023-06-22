Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 9,498 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,921,875. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

