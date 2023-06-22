Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 316.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 708,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 538,051 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.9% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 68,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 2,913,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,822,572. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

