Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,393 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. Marriott International makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $175.65 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

