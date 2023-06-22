Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMGet Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

