Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

