Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.