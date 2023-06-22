Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.23.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

