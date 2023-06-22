Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 4.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of HP worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.75 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

