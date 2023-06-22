Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

