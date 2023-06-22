Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $7.50 on Thursday, hitting $840.16. 595,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $711.81 and its 200 day moving average is $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $346.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

