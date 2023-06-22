Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $64.08

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.29.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

