Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $64.08

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.29.
A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on DocuSign from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.